MCoC in force in Dehradun District for Panchayat Polls

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 17 Nov: Elections will be held to vacant panchayat posts for which notification was issued last evening. Keeping in view the notification, the model code of conduct has been enforced in Dehradun district. This will remain in force till the end of counting of votes in all the vacant constituencies of the district.

District Magistrate / District Election Officer Sonika stated that this has been done under notification of the State Election Commission, Uttarakhand, issued on 16 November. By-elections would be held to the vacant three tier Panchayat posts according to the time table fixed by the State Election Commission.

As per the time table announced, the date and time for submission of nomination papers will be 21 and 22 November, 2022 (from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.). Scrutiny of nominations will be held on 23 November while 24 November will be the last date for withdrawal of nominations. Election symbols will be allotted to the candidates on 25 November while the polling will be held on 3 December from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Counting of votes will begin at 8 a.m. on 5 December and will continue till completion of counting.

Filing of nomination papers, their scrutiny and withdrawal and allocation of election symbols will be done at the Block Panchayat (Kshetra Panchayat) headquarters. The counting of votes will also be done at the headquarters of the Block Panchayat and the results will also be declared at the Block Panchayat headquarters.