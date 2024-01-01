Govt asked by Raj Bhawan to release funds for construction of Aastha Path in Har Ki Pauri

By Our Staff Reporter

Haridwar, 31 Dec: An order has been issued from the Raj Bhawan to hand over the responsibility of allocating funds for the construction of a grand new Dwaar and the Aastha Path at the much-revered Har Ki Pauri Ghats in Haridwar, the grand Maa Ganga Dwar at Har Ki Paidi and Aastha Path for Aarti Darshan to the Urban Development Department and the Government.

In this regard, Under Secretary DP Nautiyal has directed Additional Secretary, Urban Development, to comply with the order. A letter has also been sent to release the money for both the construction schemes from the Infrastructure Fund of Haridwar Development Authority.

The All India Dharamshala Prabandhak Sabha has expressed happiness over the instructions coming from Raj Bhawan. Sabha President Ramesh Chandra Sharma said that, at the request of the Sabha, both the construction works were approved on 31 July, 2020, and 20 August, 2020. In this, Rs 34 crore was approved for the construction of a grand Ma Ganga Gate and other beautification works including construction of a grand ramp and Aastha Path for Ganga Aarti darshan. However, it is a matter of great satisfaction that now the funds will soon be released. To undertake this work, the Police Post located at Har Ki Pauri will be shifted elsewhere. These proposals were approved under the chairmanship of MP Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ and under the original plan. This work was to be undertaken by the Haridwar District Administration. Its responsibility was given to Haridwar Roorkee Development Authority.

However, in view of the delay in the beginning of the work, All India Dharamshala Prabandhak Sabha had complained to the Governor. Taking cognisance of the letter given on 16 November, the Raj Bhawan Secretariat has asked the government and the Urban Development Department to allocate money from the Infrastructure Fund and design the construction work and complete the plan at the earliest.