Graphic Era’s Pranjali gets package of Rs 53.82 at Google

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 7 Aug: Student of Graphic Era Deemed University, BTech, Computer Science, Pranjali Saxena has been employed by the world famous company Google. She has been given a package of Rs 53.82 lakh by Google.

Pranjali Saxena is a student of BTech batch of 2023. Her father is a businessman in Khurja (Bulandshehar). Pranjali was placed in Infosys before Google and after many rounds of examinations and interviews she received this offer from Google. Pranjali has now left for Pune after receiving the joining offer from Google.

The process of excellent placement at Graphic Era Deemed University continues till now. In this session, Indian and international companies like Google, Microsoft, Adobe, Amazon , HSBC , Flipkart, BNY Melon, Goldman Sachs, Airbus, Ashoka Leyland have given placement to more than 2100 students.

Graphic Era Group of Institutions’ Chairman, Dr Kamal Ghanshala congratulated the institution on the excellent record of placements. He said that in this era where all the big companies are laying off their staff, students of Graphic Era are still getting placed in good companies with big packages. The main reason for this is that, at Graphic Era, students are prepared according to the needs of corporate sector so that they are ready for the challenges of the future.