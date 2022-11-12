HC asks Ankita’s parents why they don’t trust SIT investigation

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 11 Nov: The Nainital High Court heard a petition filed for a CBI investigation into the Ankita Bhandari murder case on Friday. Ashutosh Negi of Pauri Garhwal has filed a petition stating that the police and SIT are hiding important evidence in this case. The SIT has not yet made the post-mortem report public. He also stated in the petition that the post-mortem was done without the presence of a female doctor.

A single bench of senior judge Justice Sanjay Kumar Mishra made the parents of the deceased as parties to the petition and asked them to file a detailed reply. The court also asked the parents the reason to doubt the investigation of the SIT.

The SIT, in its reply, said that forensic evidence was collected before the resort’s demolition by a bulldozer. The court then asked the investigating officer what evidence was found in the forensic investigation but did not get a satisfactory reply.

The investigating officer also said that complete photography had been done before the demolition of the room. Nothing was found inside except a bag belonging to the deceased.

During the hearing on Friday, the parents of the deceased gave their application to get justice for their daughter and death penalty for the culprits. They alleged that the SIT is hiding evidence so the investigation should be handed over to the CBI. They alleged that the government is trying to save a VIP in this case from the very beginning.