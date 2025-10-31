ICAR introduces farmers to new wheat varieties in Doon

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 30 Oct: The ICAR–Indian Institute of Soil and Water Conservation (ICAR–IISWC), Dehradun, distributed Truthful Label (TL) seeds of two newly developed wheat varieties-DBW 371 and DBW 372-to farmers of Raipur Block, Dehradun, on 30 October. These varieties have been developed by the ICAR–Indian Institute of Wheat and Barley Research (ICAR–IIWBR), Karnal, Haryana, and are recommended for cultivation across northern India.

The seeds are suitable for both irrigated and rainfed conditions in Uttarakhand. The distribution programme was organised under the Farmers FIRST Project (FFP) implemented at ICAR–IISWC, Dehradun. About 50 farmers received 20 kg of seed each on a trial basis.

Dr Bankey Bihari, Principal Scientist and Principal Investigator of the Project, briefed the farmers on the advantages of these varieties, emphasising their high genetic potential, yield performance, nutritional quality, disease resistance, lodging tolerance, and regional adaptability. He stated that the varieties have the potential to yield 75–85 quintals per hectare (q/ha) under plains conditions and 40–50 q/ha in the Dehradun region, where soil and climatic constraints generally limit productivity. Despite these constraints, the yield potential far surpasses that of the traditional or locally used varieties, which usually produce 15–18 q/ha. Additionally, the varieties produce an equivalent quantity of wheat straw, ensuring ample fodder availability for livestock.

Dr M Muruganandam, Principal Scientist and Head (PME & KM Unit), underlined the importance of quality seeds and inputs for sustainable agricultural growth. He advised farmers to retain part of their produce as seed for subsequent sowings, noting that these varieties possess high production potential, superior protein content, and are not easily available in the market.

Dr Abhimanyu Jhajaria, Scientist, IISWC, discussed the economic and socio-economic benefits of adopting these new varieties and how they could enhance farmers’ income and livelihood security.

Farmers were also educated on the recommended package of practices for achieving optimal yield. They were advised to: Treat seeds with fungicides (supplied with the seeds) before sowing; Sow early between 30 October and 20 November 2025; Apply the first irrigation around 35 days after sowing; Undertake weed management soon after the first irrigation using weedicides like sulfosulfuron; and Provide 5–6 irrigations during the crop season (with good yield even under 3–4 irrigations).

The seed distribution was accompanied by an individual MoU with each beneficiary farmer to ensure legitimate use and a buy-back arrangement for seed multiplication.

It was also noted that, over the past three years, earlier distributed improved wheat varieties such as Unnath PBW 343 (for irrigated fields) and DBW 222, DBW 303, DBW 187, VL 967, and VL 953 (for rainfed conditions) have been well established in the region, resulting in an impressive 80% seed replacement rate.

Farmers expressed keen interest and enthusiasm in adopting these new varieties and appreciated the efforts of IISWC scientists and staff in enhancing agricultural productivity in their area. Kushal Pal Singh, representative of the Farmers’ Producer Organization (FPO), Kotimachak, and IISWC project staff including Mallik and Vikas Kumar were also present during the programme.