“Financial Literacy — The Foundation of Success”

Joint Conference held by Graphic Era, SEBI & AIIMS

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 30 Oct: Experts emphasised today that the holistic development of youth, self-awareness, and a balanced lifestyle are the need of the hour.

They were addressing a conference focusing on youth wellness and financial empowerment organised at the Graphic Era Hill University. Addressing the gathering as the Chief Guest, Executive Director of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), Manoj Kumar said that financial literacy is the foundation of success in today’s era. Just as physical and mental health are essential, financial awareness too is an integral part of life. He urged the youth to make their financial decisions wisely and responsibly.

Youth Wellness and Lifestyle Expert at AIIMS, Rishikesh, Dr Santosh Kumar said that the programme is an important step towards developing confidence, balance, and a positive mindset among the youth. He added that empowered and optimistic youth are the true strength of the future, capable of facing life’s challenges with patience and wisdom. Stressing the importance of self-awareness, he said that understanding oneself, recognising one’s abilities, and channelising them in the right direction are the first steps toward true growth and success.

The conference was jointly organised by the Department of Fashion Design at Graphic Era Hill University, AIIMS Rishikesh, SEBI, and AMFI. The event was attended by Vice Chancellor Dr Amit R Bhatt, General Manager, SEBI, Veer Sahab Singh, Senior Advisor, AMFI, Suryakant Sharma, Head of the Fashion Design Department Dr Jyoti Chhabra, Head of Management Department Dr Vishal Sagar, Head of Commerce Department Dr Rahul Raj, Vishal Chhabra, Muskan Jaggi, along with other faculty members and students. The programme was conducted by Nupur Dubey.