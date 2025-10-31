Jaunpur-Jaunsar Lakhwar Dam-affected residents stage protest alleging violation of locals’ rights

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 30 Oct: Villagers and farmers from approximately 32 villages affected by the Lakhwar Dam Project in the Jaunpur-Jaunsar region, under the banner of the Lakhwar Dam Affected Farmers Joint Struggle Front, protested near the project site in Kona village, 30 kilometres from here. The protesters accused local officials and L&T employees of ignoring their rights. Mahipal Singh Sajwan, Mahendra Singh Pundir, Darshan Lal Nautiyal, Sandeep Singh Tomar, Prem Singh Rawat, Rakesh Singh Rana, Anand Singh Tomar, Jaipal Singh Rana, Rajesh Nautiyal, and farmers and villagers from the protest convener’s committee stated that two villages were completely affected by the project, but many people had not yet received compensation for their land and crops.

Villagers reported that two of the 32 affected villages are completely affected by the project. Many people have not yet received adequate compensation for their land and farmland. According to locals, 70 percent of the project’s employment was supposed to be for local people, but only 4 percent have been employed.

LNT officials are comparing local people to serious illnesses like cancer and subjecting them to mental pressure. They stated that 12 employees were previously fired, and false cases were filed against them. One of these cases even led to the death of an employee due to depression.

Protesting villagers alleged that LNT is exploiting the rights of local people and awarding large state contracts to large companies. The villagers appealed to the administration to fulfill their 22-point demands. They stated that the agitation would continue until their demands are met. They warned that, if their demands are not met, the agitation would intensify. As a result, surrounding areas, such as Mussoorie, the Yamuna Drinking Water Pumping Scheme, and tourist destinations like Kempty Falls, could be affected. The villagers also threatened to close the National Highway, which could impact the Chardham Yatra. They stated categorically that, if their demands are ignored, they will be forced to boycott the upcoming Assembly polls in 2027. The villagers stated that until all their demands are addressed fairly, work at the project site will be halted and the agitation will continue.

Uttarakhand Swabhiman Morcha President Bobby Panwar stated that the rights of local people and farmers are being violated under the project. Local MLA Pritam Singh, Rajpur MLA Khajan Singh, and Vikasnagar MLA Munna Singh Chauhan were asked to raise the issues of the affected people in the coming Assembly session and demand answers from the government. They warned that, if local representatives do not raise the demands in a timely manner, the agitation will intensify.

SDM, Dhanaulti, Manju Rajput arrived at the site and held detailed discussions with the affected people on all issues. He directed the officials concerned to prepare a response to the affected people’s 22 demands within three days. Speaking to the media, the SDM said that some of the 22 demands have been agreed upon, and the remaining demands will be reviewed under the DM’s direction.

LNT DGM, Planning, Jitendra Bhatia said that the company is taking full care of the interests of the local people. He clarified that the cases of the 12 employees against whom cases have been filed will be reviewed by legal counsel, and if a consensus is reached, the cases will be withdrawn. He assured that local people will be given priority in the project, and no work will be done contrary to any rules.