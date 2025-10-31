Uttarakhand police team visits Gujarat to study unity parade management

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 30 Oct: A team of five Uttarakhand Police officers has been sent to Gujarat to study police arrangements and management during the National Unity Day celebrations. The visit has been organized under the direction of Director General of Police Deepam Seth.

DGP Seth said that such national-level events help police officers learn about handling large gatherings effectively. He added that the experience gained from this visit will help improve police management and coordination during major events in Uttarakhand.

More than 4,200 police personnel from various state police forces, central police organizations, and paramilitary forces are taking part in this national event.

The DGP also said that the best practices learned in Gujarat will be used to make Uttarakhand Police arrangements more efficient and public-friendly.

The Unity Parade is being organized to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The event is a symbol of “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat” (One India, Great India).

The police team includes Deputy SP Abhinay Chaudhary, Deputy SP Natasha Singh, Inspector Pramod Kumar Uniyal, Sub-Inspector Barkha Kanyal, and Sub-Inspector Deepika Bisht. The officers will study the security arrangements, crowd management, VVIP security, and traffic control system during the grand Unity Parade held in Kevadia, Gujarat.