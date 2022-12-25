IEEE Conference on Computational Technologies begins at GEU

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 23 Dec: The two-day 2nd IEEE International Conference on “Innovative Sustainable Computational Technologies” began here, today, at Graphic Era Deemed University. This international conference is being jointly organised by the Department of Computer Science & Engineering and the Department of Electrical Engineering. The conference is being organised in collaboration with IEEE UP Section, Uttarakhand Science Education and Research Center (USERC), and Serb India.

Prof Manak Gupta, Tennessee Technological University, USA, Prof Atif Iqbal, Qatar University, and Prof Ashish Kumar Singh, MNNIT, Allahabad, were the keynote speakers, today.

Prof Mayank Gupta gave research related information on sensor based technologies and also discussed the coming challenges in this field. Prof Atif Iqbal discussed the research possibilities and options while giving information about energy sources globally.

Prof Durgaprasad Gangodkar, Prof Karibasappa, Prof P Thakur, Prof Sachin Sharma, Prof Devesh Pratap Singh, Prof RC Pandey, Dr Pravesh Saini, Dr Priya Mata, Dr Manoj Diwakar and Ramesh Rawat along with faculty, researchers and students attended the inaugural session.