India-UAE Joint Military Exercise ‘Mountain Guardian 2026’ commences In U’khand

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 5 Oct: The India-UAE Joint Military Exercise ‘Mountain Guardian 2026’ commenced today at the Foreign Training Node, Chaubatia. The exercise, being conducted from 5 to 18 October, aims to enhance interoperability, mutual understanding and cooperation, with a focus on Mountain Warfare.

A total of 92 personnel, with equal representation from both Armies, are participating in the exercise. The Indian Army contingent comprises troops from a Bhairav Battalion, while the UAE Army contingent comprises troops from a Mountain Infantry Battalion. Women officers and combatants from both armies are also participating in the exercise across specialist roles.

During the exercise, troops will undertake joint planning, tactical drills, firing practices, establishment of surveillance grids, drone operations, physical endurance training, rock climbing, obstacle training and integrated field exercises. The training will also incorporate technology-enabled operations and exchange of tactics, techniques and procedures relevant to operations in challenging mountainous terrain.

Exercise Mountain Guardian 2026 will provide an opportunity for both armies to exchange professional experience, enhance tactical proficiency and exchange best practices in operational procedures. The exercise will further strengthen military-to-military cooperation between India and the UAE and reinforce the bonds of friendship and trust between the two nations.