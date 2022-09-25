Indian Public School celebrates 22nd Foundation Day

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 23 Sep: While congratulating the Indian Public School family on its 22nd Foundation Day, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the Indian Public School, Rajawala, is emerging among the best schools, and courses like culture, Vedic knowledge, yoga have also been added to the curriculum.

Dhami said that during the ongoing Seva Pakhwada, meritorious students and people who have done excellent work in the field of education would be honoured. The New Education Policy has been implemented in the state of Uttarakhand and the government is committed to starting courses under the new policy in the entire state by 2030. He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, work is being done in every sector like road, railways, health, education, agriculture in the state of Uttarakhand.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also wished the Chairman of the school, RK Sinha, a happy birthday.