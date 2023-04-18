Juhi Babbar’s Play staged to Celebrate Amar Ujala’s 75th Anniversary

In order to commemorate its 75th Anniversary, “Amar Ujala” organised a play that was staged before a large audience on Monday evening in the IRDT Auditorium, Dehradun.

The play titled “With Love, Aap Ki Saiyaara” is written, directed and enacted by Juhi Babbar Soni. Juhi is the daughter of Raj Babbar and Nadira Babbar, who are veterans in their fields. It is one of the best plays that the Doonites have seen in a long time. Juhi Babbar as the main protagonist is simply superb in every field of acting. It was a treat to see such a talented actress perform to a spell- bound audience. Through the eyes of a modern Indian urban woman, Saiyaara represents those who dare to dream. Her sweet, spicy and innocuous take on ‘men, marketing and more’ is interestingly conveyed in a conversational approach wherein the audience becomes a part of her story. It leaves the audience with a lot of food for thought, almost forcing them to rethink their mindsets about modern women. It also highlights how parents can be pillars of strength to their children, especially girls.

The fact that the play has had over 50 performances within a year in different cities speaks volumes about the love being showered by discerning audiences across the country.