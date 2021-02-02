Koshyari asks MU grads to become innovators & wealth creators

By Our Staff Reporter

Mumbai, 1 Feb: Observing that for many years, Indians were imitating and not innovating, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari called upon graduating students to become innovators, job creators and creators of wealth to realise the goal of Atma Nirbhar Bharat.

Addressing the Annual Convocation of the University of Mumbai through an online platform, the Governor appealed to graduates to get acquainted with the emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and take the country forward on the path of progress. He asked youth to decide their objectives in life and think what best they could do to serve the nation.

The Governor said the University had a proud history of 164 years and had given the nation 5 Bharat Ratnas and many Padma Awardees. He appealed to the graduates to maintain the University’s tradition of excellence. Gold Medals and Certificates of merit were presented to the students.

Minister of Higher and Technical Education Uday Samant, Vice Chancellor Suhas Pednekar were prominent among those who attended the Convocation.

In all 1,91,495 degrees were awarded at the Convocation. These included 98,261 girl students and 93,234 boys.