Minister Joshi flags off ‘Krishak Rath’ to boost farmers’ income

Garhwal Post Bureau

Mussoorie, 5 Oct: A ‘Krishak Rath’ was flagged off at Suwakholi, here, on Monday under the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ with the aim of connecting farmers to modern agricultural techniques and government schemes. State Agriculture Minister Ganesh Joshi flagged off the vehicle. During the event, he distributed agricultural implements and improved seed varieties for various crops to farmers, as well as cheques to beneficiaries of various government schemes.

Agriculture Minister Joshi stated that the ‘Krishak Rath’ would visit villages to provide farmers with information regarding agriculture and horticulture-related schemes. The objective is not merely to inform farmers about the schemes but to make farming more profitable by connecting them with modern technology and new agricultural practices. He urged farmers to derive maximum benefit from the agricultural schemes of both the Central and State governments. He noted that service-oriented activities are being conducted across the country to mark the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday. In line with Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya’s principle of ‘Antyodaya’, the government strives to ensure that the benefits of public welfare schemes reach eligible individuals at the very end of the social spectrum. With this aim, camps are being organized in various areas to connect beneficiaries with these schemes.

Ganesh Joshi stated that strengthening the economic condition of farmers is a priority for the government. In the state, the cultivation of crops such as millets, dragon fruit, and kiwi—alongside the use of polyhouses—is being promoted, and subsidies are being provided to farmers for these initiatives. A target has been set to connect 91,000 farmers under the ‘Aroma Mission’ to develop additional income sources through the cultivation of medicinal and aromatic plants. He urged farmers not to limit themselves solely to traditional farming methods. Farmers can increase their income by adopting crop diversification, modern technology, value addition, and new agricultural practices. The government is providing all possible support to farmers to help reduce production costs and boost productivity.

The Agriculture Minister stated that the department is providing farmers with information on soil testing, soil health management, balanced fertilizer use, organic and natural farming, water conservation, crop diversification, and pest and disease management. In light of the changing climate, farmers are also being encouraged to adopt weather-appropriate agricultural techniques. He noted that, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in the state, the government is continuously working to increase farmers’ income and strengthen the agricultural sector. The government is committed to ensuring that the benefits of schemes reach the villages, fields, and farmers, rather than remaining confined to paperwork.

Municipal Council Chairperson Meera Saklani, District Panchayat Member Veer Singh Chauhan, and Agriculture Director Dinesh Kumar, along with a large number of local residents and farmers, were present on the occasion.