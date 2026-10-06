CM Dhami participates in cleanliness drive at Nanakmatta

Garhwal Post Bureau

Udham Singh Nagar, 5 Oct: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in a cleanliness program organised at the Gurudwara Shri Nanakmatta Sahib under the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ on Monday and also did voluntary work.

The Chief Minister personally cleaned the area and encouraged people to embrace cleanliness as a part of their lifestyle. Earlier, the Chief Minister paid obeisance at Gurudwara Shri Nankana Sahib and prayed for the well-being, prosperity, and well-being of the people of the state. The Gurudwara Management Committee presented the Chief Minister with a saropa and a memento.

The Chief Minister said that it is a collective responsibility to maintain the sanctity of religious sites and to keep the surroundings clean. He added that Uttarakhand is an important state from a religious and tourism perspective, attracting a large number of devotees and tourists from India and abroad. Therefore, continuous efforts should be made to maintain cleanliness at religious and tourist sites, as well as bus stands, railway stations, hospitals, government offices, and other public places.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dedication to public service, the Chief Minister said that under his leadership, the spirit of service, cleanliness, and public participation has gained new strength. He said that under the “Seva Sankalp Abhiyan,” which began in the state on 17 September, the Prime Minister’s birthday, various programs related to service, public participation, dialogue, and innovation are being organised. As part of this, a cleanliness program was organised at the Gurudwara Shri Nankana Sahib complex.

The Chief Minister said that cleanliness should not be limited to any one campaign or program. Every citizen should contribute to keeping their surroundings clean by continuously promoting it through public participation.

Present on the occasion were District Panchayat President Ajay Maurya, BJP District President Kamal Jindal, Municipal Council President Prem Singh Turana, former MLA Prem Singh Rana, Gurudwara Management Committee President Sardar Jogendra Singh, General Secretary Sardar Amarjeet Singh Boparai, District Magistrate Nitin Singh Bhadoria, SSP Ajay Ganpati, Chief Development Officer Divesh Shasni, along with officials of the Gurudwara Management Committee, public representatives, and devotees.