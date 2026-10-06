Graphic Era wins 11 Gold Medals at IIT Roorkee’s Sangram 2026

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 5 Oct: Graphic Era’s athletes made their mark at Sangram 2026 at IIT Roorkee, winning 11 gold, 4 silver and 3 bronze medals.

Graphic Era’s athletes showcased their sporting talent at Sangram 2026 and won a total of 18 medals. Graphic Era teams won gold medals in Men’s Badminton, Men’s Basketball, Men’s Football and Men’s Volleyball. The university also secured gold medals in Women’s Volleyball and Women’s Table Tennis. The Women’s Football and Women’s Basketball teams finished as runners-up with silver medals, while the Women’s Badminton team won a bronze medal. In athletics, Prerna Thapa won silver in the Women’s 1500m, while Shagun secured bronze in the Long Jump.

Graphic Era also dominated in Taekwondo. In the men’s category, Ayush Chamoli won gold in the Under-63 kg category, Tanishq Aryan won gold in the Under-74 kg category, and Peeyush Singh won gold in the Under-80 kg category. Tanish Bisht won silver in the Under-87 kg category, while Ujjwal Uniyal secured bronze in the Under-54 kg category. In women’s Taekwondo, Kanika Pujara won gold in the Under-49 kg category, while Lavanya secured gold in the Under-53 kg category.