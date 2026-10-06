“Government’s resolve is to reach every doorstep”

CM Dhami participates in ‘Aangan Milan’ prog in Khatima

Garhwal Post Bureau

Khatima, 5 Oct: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in an “Aangan Milan” program held at the Anganwadi Centre, Gosikua Bhudai, in Khatima on Monday. During the program, the Chief Minister interacted with children, pregnant women, mothers, Anganwadi workers and ASHAs, and learned about the implementation of government’s public welfare schemes and services.

Upon reaching the Anganwadi centre, the Chief Minister interacted with the little children to understand their thoughts. He personally served them food and spent time with them. On this occasion, the Chief Minister participated in a baby shower ceremony, blessed pregnant women, and distributed nutritious food kits to 10 pregnant women. He also distributed Mahalaxmi kits to 10 beneficiaries. He personally performed the Annaprashan ceremony for five young children. He also honored nine Anganwadi workers and two ASHAs.



During the program, the Chief Minister also planted saplings as a symbol of prosperity and greenery.

The Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has completed 25 years of public life as Chief Minister and Prime Minister. He said that Prime Minister Modi has taken many important decisions for the welfare of all sections of the country and for the national interest. As a Karmayogi and a Sadhak, his work, dedication, and spirit of service are a source of inspiration for the countrymen.

The Chief Minister said that the “Aangan Milan” program is a medium to bring service, affection, and communication to every person and every home. Such programs are being organised across the state. He said that Anganwadi centres are not only for providing nutrition to children, but are also important as they lay the foundation for a healthy future, values, early education, and all-round development.

The Chief Minister praised Anganwadi workers, saying that they play a vital role in providing child care and nutrition, as well as in providing benefits of various government welfare schemes to eligible people. He said that the service and dedication of Anganwadi workers is exemplary for society.

Sharing his personal experience, the Chief Minister said that his own children also studied in the Anganwadi centre located at Nagla Tarai.

The Chief Minister said that the health and nutrition of mothers and children are among the top priorities of the state government. Necessary assistance and nutrition is being provided to mothers and children through several schemes including Mahalaxmi Kit Yojana, Nutrition Schemes and Chief Minister Women Nutrition Scheme.

He said that birth waiting homes are being established to provide safe delivery facilities to pregnant women in inaccessible and remote areas. Pregnant women are also being provided with heli-ambulance facilities if needed. Essential health services are being provided to pregnant women and newborns through the Janani Shishu Suraksha Program.

The Chief Minister said that through the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, financial assistance is being provided to pregnant and lactating women to ensure they receive essential nutrition and health care. He said that early childhood is a crucial stage of life. If children receive nutritious food, proper care, early education, and good values ​​during this period, a strong foundation for their healthy and strong future can be laid.

The Chief Minister said that the responsibility for children’s nutrition and a healthy future is not just the government’s responsibility, but the collective responsibility of the entire society. The government strives to ensure that Anganwadi centres become centres for good nutrition, improved health, early education, values, and all-round development of children.

He said that Anganwadi workers are playing a vital role in implementing government schemes and shaping the future of children. The Chief Minister said that the state government’s unwavering resolve is to ensure that no child in Uttarakhand remains malnourished and that every child receives a healthy, safe, and cultured environment.