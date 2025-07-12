Missing Mussoorie girl recovered by police from Punjab

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 9 Jul:The news of a 16-year-old girl living in Mussoorie suddenly going missing from home created a sensation in the entire area on Monday evening. The Mussoorie police, which swung into action on the basis of information given by the family, recovered Mansi safely from Punjab, hundreds of kilometres away, in just eleven and a half hours.

On 7 July, the girl, who lives with her family in Company Garden, here, left home in anger after being scolded by her maternal uncle and mother. The next day, on 8 July, her father Sanjay Singh filed a missing person report at the Mussoorie police station. Considering the seriousness of the matter, Senior Sub Inspector Krishna Kumar Singh and Constable Raghuveer Singh took charge. A report was registered under Section 137(2) CrPC under FIR No. 30/2025 and a search operation was launched immediately. The police not only activated informers but also conducted intensive interrogation of the girl’s friends.

During interrogation, it was found that the girl had left for Punjab in anger. Without wasting any time, Mussoorie Police recovered her with the help of local police from village Bareta, police station Bareta, Tehsil Budlada, district Mansa, Punjab. Following this quick action by the police, Mansi was handed over to her family safely. They thanked the Mussoorie Police wholeheartedly. Local people also praised the quick action of Mussoorie Police and said that this is an example of how, if the police work with willpower and sensitivity, then no challenge is too big. Senior Sub Inspector Krishna Kumar Singh said that their first priority is the safety of citizens, especially children and women. This success is a result of unity and prompt response of the entire police force.