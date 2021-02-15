MLA Joshi seeks extension of GMIC lease from Rajnath Singh

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 14 Feb: Mussoorie MLA Ganesh Joshi has met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and urged him to extend the lease of the Gorkha Military Intermediate College in Doon.

Also present on the occasion was RS MP Naresh Bansal.

In a letter submitted to the Defence Minister, Joshi reminded that the Gorkha Military College has been in existence for a hundred years. It provides education to children of the Gorkha community and others. It was given on lease by the military establishment for 99 years, which expired in 2019. The Defence Ministry, since then, has been asking for payment of rent, which the college cannot afford, being in dire straits. The Cantonment authorities are also asking the college to leave the premises. The future of the teachers and students had come under threat as a result.

Joshi appealed to the Defence Minister to renew the college lease for the sake of the students’ future.

Rajnath Singh promised to consider the issue in a positive manner. He said the issue would be discussed at the ministry level with officials concerned.