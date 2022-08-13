More arrests likely even as UKSSSC postpones upcoming examinations

By ARUN PRATAP SINGH

DEHRADUN, 9 Aug: Arrests continue in case of Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) recruitment scam and sources in the STF claim that several more arrests are likely in the coming days based on new findings in the case and based on information gathered during the interrogation of those who are already arrested in the case. Meanwhile, the UKSSSC has put on hold the conduct of competitive examinations that are due to be held in coming days. Of course the reason given is that after the retirement of the Examination Controller Narayan Singh Dangi eight months ago, no one has been appointed as Examination Controller by the Government in UKSSSC.

It may be recalled that before submitting his resignation, the then UKSSSC chairman S Raju had written to the government that it was not possible to hold further examinations by the UKSSSC as there was no examination controller posted in the Commission following retirement of Dangi.

Meanwhile, though retired now, the then Examination Controller Dangi is also under the scanner for a possible involvement in the question paper leakage. In fact, the Uttarakhand STF has now questioned the then exam controller of the commission, Narayan Singh Dangi, for the first time ever in the case. The questioning went on for several hours. Dangi was summoned by Uttarakhand STF to its office. It is being told that Uttarakhand STF has asked many questions related to the examinations to Dangi but it is not satisfied with the answers provided by Dangi and has again summoned him to its office. Sources claim that the STF is now seeking detailed information in respect of the conduct of the examinations. The STF is also not ruling out the possibility of leakage of the question paper at several levels and points. It has also come to know that CCTV cameras were not switched on when the question paper was being printed and packed.

It may be recalled that the Uttarakhand Subordinate Selection Service Commission came into existence in 2015, since then the responsibility of the examination controller was dealt with by Narayan Singh Dangi only. During his tenure as Examination Controller, UKSSSC has conducted 90 examinations. The recent controversy and scam is related to the Graduate Level Entrance Examination held in December 2021, which was leaked. This matter came to light only after Dangi retired. In such a situation, Uttarakhand STF is seeking important information from him as the entire responsibility of completing the exam was with Dangi.

Meanwhile, important information has been received from the printing press of Lucknow. Abhishek Verma, the employee of the printing press in Lucknow where the UKSSSC paper was printed, has been taken into custody by STF. After this the team went to Techno Solution India Pvt Ltd. There the Uttarakhand STF collected many important documents. Apart from this, Uttarakhand STF has also taken Abhishek Verma’s laptop, bank passbook and many other documents in its possession.

Uttarakhand STF may make many more arrests in UKSSSC paper leak case. As the investigation is progressing, the names of several people are coming to the fore. The evidence found by Uttarakhand STF is also being investigated. Further action will be taken on the basis of that. Meanwhile the speculation is rife over alleged involvement of some white collar people in the scam and this has not been ruled out so far.

The upcoming examinations to be held by UKSSSC and postponed for the time being now are- Forest Guard- 894; Patwari Lekhpal Recruitment- 520; Police Constable Recruitment- 1521; Police SI Recruitment- 272; Lab Assistant Recruitment-200; Uttarakhand JE Recruitment-76 and Sugarcane Supervisor Recruitment-100.