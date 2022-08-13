More than 7 lakh families given drinking water connections in U’khand: Dhami

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

JOSHIMATH/ DEHRADUN, 10 Aug: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the SitaMata (Situn) Akhand Mahayagya programme in village Panchayat Baragaon of Joshimath block in district Chamoli today. The Chief Minister observed that it was after 42 years in Badagaon, that Sita Mata’s Mahayagya was being held, that he was fortunate that he was witnessing it. He wished that the blessings of Lord Rama and Mother Sita be with everyone. The Chief Minister promised that funds would be given for the construction of Mata Sita temple in Badagaon. Dhami said that the country was progressing rapidly in every field under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India’s prestige, respect and self-respect has increased at the global level. A new work culture has taken roots in the country under the leadership of the Prime Minister. India effectively controlled Covid, developed two indigenous vaccines and gave more than 200 million Covid vaccine doses to other countries as well. Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, drinking water connections have been provided to more than 7 lakh families in the state. A resolution has also been taken to give 3 cylinders free of cost to the poor in the state. For this, arrangements have been made in the budget and the orders too issued in this respect. The pension given to the elderly and widows has also been increased. If both husband and wife are elderly in a family, then arrangements have been made to give pension to both.

The Chief Minister said that an amount of Rs 280 crore has been released for the master plan of Badrinath. Infrastructural facilities were being developed in Chardham circuit. Parking facilities are also being developed in the urban areas. Helpline 1064 app has been launched to make Uttarakhand free of corruption. The officers have been directed to conduct public hearings on every working day from 10 am to 12 noon. More than 200 types of pathological tests are being done free of cost in the state.

On this occasion MLAs Anil Nautiyal, Bhopal Ram Tamta, BJP District President Raghuveer Singh Bisht, District Magistrate Chamoli Himanshu Khurana, SP Shweta Choubey, President of Mela Committee Dr Mohan Singh Rawat, Kshetra Panchayat Member Laxmi Rawat, Village Pradhan Vimala Bhandari and other dignitaries were present.