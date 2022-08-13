Rakesh Dhawan leads community development initiatives in Sahaspur

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 9 Aug: All India Women’s Conference Sahaspur Rural Branch steered by AIWC Patron Rakesh Dhawan, wife of leading industrialist of Uttarakhand VK Dhawan, and President of Sahaspur Branch has been actively contributing to the social and economic development of the communities in Sahaspur Block for more than a decade. She has been working for the promotion of education for the girl child, sustainable, equitable and participatory development, improvement of health service and other human service through various programmes.

Some of the vital projects are Free education & amp; scholarships, wherein more than 400 girls’ students could pursue their higher education, vocational training; Livelihood Projects are Dress designing and Sanitary Napkins Manufacturing Unit. The health service projects are Charitable Dispensary and Project “Swasth Sudhaar Village” providing free health check-ups and test’s along with free medications as well. She has also been focusing on Climate change & amp; Environment issues wherein the branch planted 100 trees driving towards ‘governance for sustainable natural resource management” In this fast-emerging technology-driven era, where children in primary schools should be having computers, animations and other technical stuff as their subjects apart from their regular subjects, ironically most of the schools in this area do not have computer labs or working computers at present. Also, they do not have proper resourceful staff qualified enough to teach computers. Even though these students have completed Graduation/ Higher education, due to lack of computer knowledge and skills many students are working on low grade jobs in spite of their more capabilities. To overcome these sprints All India Women’s Conference Sahaspur Rural Branch has initiated “Computer Literacy Programme” for all with a goal to nurture our learners to become creative, introspecting, confident individuals to achieve what they aspire with the pilot batch of 33 students age group 10 years to 38 years.