Tourism in U’khand has greater potential than challenges: G Kishan Reddy

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 9n Aug: Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy discussed in detail with the officials of the Uttarakhand Tourism Department, ongoing tourism projects and the Swadesh Darshan Scheme running in collaboration with the Centre. In a meeting with the tourism officials at Bijapur Guest House today, Reddy said that the Uttarakhand tourism sector had more opportunities than the challenges it faced. In the meeting, the Union Minister also gave instructions to the officials to give impetus to the plans of the tourism sector.

In the meeting, the Secretary Tourism Sachin Kurvebriefed the minister about the ongoing development works and reconstruction works in Kedarnath Dham and Badrinath Dham, both being the dream project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Additional Tourism Secretary (Infra) Pooja Garbyal informed about the works underway in Uttarakhand under the Prasad Yojana, Chhota Kailash Yatra and Swadesh Darshan Scheme. In addition, information about the works being done under Tehri Lake Tourism Development Project was also shared by her in the meeting. The Tehri Lake and water catchment area has the potential to become a new destination for tourists.

Appreciating the work done under various schemes being run in the state, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy directed the officials to prepare an action plan to promote adventure tourism in the villages adjoining the border. He said that tourists both domestic and international wanted to stay in the homestays of Uttarakhand. Hence, one would have to work to ensure comfortable facilities for prospective tourists. Progress would also have to be made in the direction of encouraging youth to participate in adventure tourism. He said the focus should be on the construction of a ropeway to provide easy transport facilities to the tourists visiting Uttarakhand. Only then would be visitors (tourists, pilgrims) be able to enjoy their experience in Uttarakhand.

Uma Nanduri, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Culture, Government of India, Additional Secretary Tourism C Ravi Shankarand other officers of the department were also present at the meeting.

Photo Caption: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami called on Union Tourism & Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy at the Bijapur Guest House on Tuesday. Both the leaders discussed various tourism projects related to Uttarakhand during the meeting.