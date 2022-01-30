Mussoorie Mahila Congress holds door to door campaign

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 28 Jan: The Mussoorie unit of the Congress has appealed to people to vote in favour of its candidate. Under the leadership of Mussoorie Congress Mahila President Jasbir Kaur, a door to door campaign was held from Picture Palace to Library Chowk, today, by which people were encouraged to vote for the party.

The campaigners alleged that BJP had provided five years of misrule. She alleged that the development of the state was stopped by the BJP. The state was sold by the BJP to the land, liquor and mining mafia. Due to the rising inflation in the state, the condition of the common people was worse, corruption at its peak, causing multiple problems. The BJP government and Mussoorie MLA Ganesh Joshi had only misled the public and the slogan of 60 plus was just a ‘jumla’.

She expressed confidence that a Congress government would be formed in the state with full majority so that the state could move towards development, provide employment to youth, women made self-reliant, and corruption and mafia eradicated. Present on the occasion were Amit Gupta, Naginder Uniyal, Jaipal and many others.