Nehru’s contribution to modern India is immense: Harish Rawat

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun 14 Nov: On the occasion of the birth anniversary of the first Prime Minister of independent India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Congressmen today organised a tribute and seminar at the State Congress Committee office, and Yatras across the state.

On this occasion, in the PCC Office, here, Congress leaders remembered Nehru and offered wreaths and flowers on his portrait.

State Congress President Karan Mahra, after participating in the “Bharat Jodo Yatra” organised from Tehri to Dehradun under the leadership of Mantri Prasad Naithani from District Congress Committee, Deoprayag, in Chiddarwala, also participated in Bharat Jodo Yatra and other programmes organised in Haridwar, today.

Present on the occasion, former State President of Congress, Ganesh Godiyal, threw light on the life of Nehru and observed that the country and the party were proud of the sacrifices and contribution made by Nehru during the freedom struggle and after independence. All Indians remembered him with gratitude and saluted him for the contribution he made in laying the foundation for a progressive, secular and modern India. The principles of Panchsheel of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru still conveyed the message of peace to the whole world. He had done a new experiment of socialism, democracy and planning in the history of parliamentary democracy, which gave a new direction to the wind of democracy in the whole world. Nehru had laid a strong foundation for India’s industrial development by playing an important role in building the public sector. The foundation of independent India’s strong economy was laid only because of his efficient leadership and vision and thinking of development.

Former Chief Minister Harish Rawat said that the architect of modern India, Nehru was in favour of a pluralistic society, democracy and equal rights and opportunities on the nation’s resources for social justice and shared prosperity. He showed the way to keeping India’s unity, sovereignty and integrity intact and countered the political forces of divisive ideology and initiated the Non-Aligned Movement and by increasing India’s pride among the nations of the world. He was a globally respected leader. Rawat called upon the party to follow the path shown by him and fight firmly against the forces working to promote communalism, hatred and violence. He added that Nehru made invaluable contribution to building today’s India. Culture was an extension of the mind and soul. Rawat stressed that democracy is good because other systems were worse than this. Every little thing counted in a crisis. Rawat claimed that failure happened only when people tended to forget their ideals, objectives and principles. He further claimed that the forces of a capitalist society, if left unchecked, tended to make the rich richer and the poor poorer. Without peace, all other dreams were liable to turn into ashes.

Later, the Congressmen reached the Nehru Ward located in the old jail and offered their tributes to him by garlanding his statue located there.