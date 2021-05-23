Oxygen use audit team set up in U’khand

Dehradun, 22 May: Oxygen consumption has increased due to prevailing second wave of Corona pandemic across the country and therefore it is necessary to ensure that oxygen use is monitored in every state in view of the supply constraints. The Supreme Court of India too has set up a national task force to conduct audit of medical oxygen use in the country and to ensure proper and equitable supply of oxygen to the states, while hearing a PIL in this regard. The Union Government too has supported the move while also taking measures to ensure increase of oxygen supply to all the states.

In pursuance of the directions of the Supreme Court, the Uttarakhand state government has ordered setting up of a Medical Oxygen Audit subgroup to conduct audit of medical oxygen in the state. Five officers have been included in this sub-group. Those who have been nominated to this sub-committee by Uttarakhand Government are Satendra Singh, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Mines, Government of India, Dr Ranjit Sinha, Secretary, Department of Transport, Government of Uttarakhand, Dr Ravikant, Director, AIIMS Rishikesh, Dr Ashutosh Sayana, Principal, Government Doon Medical College, Dehradun and B Singh, CEO, PESO, Government of India.