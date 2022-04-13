Parliamentary Standing Committee visits FRI

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 12 Apr: On the second day of a two-day study tour of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice to Mussoorie and Dehradun, the Committee reached FRI, here, today. The Committee consisted of Sushil Kumar Modi (Chairman and Member of Rajya Sabha), Vivek K Tankha (Member of Rajya Sabha), P Wilson (Member of Rajya Sabha), Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar (Member of Rajya Sabha), i Pradeep Kumar Chaudhary (Member of Lok Sabha), Kanumuru Raghu Rama Krishna Raju (Member of Lok Sabha), Suresh Kumar Pujari (Member of Lok Sabha), Upendra Singh Rawat (Member of Lok Sabha) and Sandhya Ray (Member of Lok Sabha), besides four officers of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat.

The Committee held a meeting at the institute in which heads of six organisations – Punjab National Bank, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, CSIR-Indian Institute of Petroleum, Indian Institute of Remote Sensing, Forest Survey of India and Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education presented reports on their performance. This was followed by a detailed discussion.

After the conclusion of the meeting, the Members visited the museums of FRI. The Members took keen interest in the museums and appreciated the rich collection of specimens preserved in them.