By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 12 Oct: Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi took a jibe at Yashpal Arya’s return to Congress, saying that he and his son were imported material in the BJP. He said that the public would hold such people to account in 2022.

He claimed that, once again, the Bharatiya Janata Party would return with a full majority government under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.