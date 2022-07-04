Poster of book on Tirath Singh Rawat launched

By Our Staff Reporter

Muzaffarnagar, 1 Jul: The poster of a book written on BJP leader Tirath Singh Rawat’s brief tenure of 115 days as Chief Minister of Uttarakhand was launched at a brief function held at Nalanda Public School, here, yesterday. The book titled, “115 Dino Ki Tirath Yatra” has been written by Omkar Tyagi. The book is in its final stage of publication.

The poster was jointly released by Binesh Tyagi, Manager of Nalanda Public School, Kuber Dutt, Chairman of the Cooperative Society, and District Panchayat member, Dr Vipin Kumar.

Speaking about the book, Omkar Tyagi revealed, “The book covers the brief tenure of 115 days of Tirath Singh Rawat as Chief Minister, beginning from the day of swearing-in ceremony till the date of his resignation. It is a brief tenure for anyone in such an important political post as a chief minister. Therefore the book has attempted to go into the reasons behind the short tenure. It is written in an interesting form and is being published by the leading publisher in Hindi, Prabhat Prakashan, New Delhi. It will reach the readers very soon.”

Tyagi added that the book also shed light on so called controversial statements made by Tirath Singh Rawat on organising a full scale Kumbh Mela that led to an outbreak of Corona pandemic and the “torn jeans” issue. He stressed that despite some needless controversies, Rawat had dealt with Corona effectively.

Binesh Tyagi stated that there is a strong need in the present time for children to turn to books and a need for the adults to motivate them to do so. Kuber Dutt said that books are intended to give a positive direction and inspire them in the right way. They are as important in the present time as they were in the past. Vipin Tyagi congratulated Omkar Tyagi for his book and reminded the gathering that Omkar had been a senior journalist by profession and had seen Tirath Singh Rawat’s brief tenure as CM from very close. He expressed hope that the book would become a reference point for students as well as political analysts in the future.

Director of Nalanda Public School Praveen Tyagi and the Principal, Sanjay Singh, and BJP leader Tarun were among those present on the occasion.