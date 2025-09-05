Quantum University secures National Recognitions and Strategic Industry Partnerships in 2025

Garhwal Post Bureau

Roorkee, 4 Sep: Quantum University, Roorkee, has achieved a series of remarkable milestones in 2025, further solidifying its position as a leader in innovation, research, and industry-academic collaboration. With multiple prestigious recognitions and strategic partnerships, the university continues to drive forward its mission of providing world-class education and future-ready skills to its students.

In a landmark collaboration, Quantum University has signed an Academic Alliance Agreement with Automation Anywhere Inc (AAI), the world’s leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) company. This partnership has officially designated Quantum University as an Automation Anywhere Centre of Excellence (CoE).

Through this initiative, students will gain hands-on experience with AI-powered automation tools, access to global learning platforms, and industry certifications that enhance employability. The CoE will also facilitate faculty training, research collaborations, and industry-driven projects, preparing students to meet the growing global demand for automation specialists in sectors such as IT, manufacturing, banking, and healthcare.

Quantum University has also partnered with the Infosys Foundation to establish a Centre of Excellence (CoE) aimed at bridging the gap between academic learning and industry requirements.

This CoE is envisioned as a hub of innovation, research, and entrepreneurship. It will provide students and faculty with opportunities to work on real-world projects, advanced research, and technology-driven solutions. By fostering creativity and innovation, the CoE will serve as a launchpad for startups, incubation, and skill-building initiatives. The collaboration with Infosys Foundation reflects the university’s commitment to preparing graduates who are industry-ready and globally competitive.

The university proudly celebrates the achievement of one of its distinguished faculty members, who received the Best Coordinator Award 2025 under the Ministry of Education’s Institution Innovation Council (IIC).

This award recognises outstanding contributions in mentoring students, promoting innovation, and driving entrepreneurship programs on campus. The recognition is a testimony to Quantum University’s supportive academic ecosystem, where faculty members play a pivotal role in nurturing talent, guiding research, and building innovation-led mindsets.

Quantum University was honoured with the prestigious title of “Most Engaged Institution of the Year – Engineering” by the Ministry of Education’s Institutions’ Innovation Council (IIC).

This recognition acknowledges the university’s continuous efforts in conducting entrepreneurship development programs, hackathons, startup competitions, research workshops, and industry interactions. The award highlights the university’s commitment to cultivating innovation and entrepreneurial thinking among engineering students, equipping them with the tools to become future leaders and problem-solvers.

On these accomplishments, Prof (Dr) Vivek Kumar, Vice Chancellor of Quantum University, remarked, “Quantum University’s journey in 2025 reflects our deep commitment to building an education system that not only imparts academic knowledge but also prepares students for the challenges of the future. These recognitions and collaborations validate our efforts in strengthening innovation, research, and industry linkages. Our students are at the heart of everything we do, and we will continue to create opportunities that empower them to excel globally.”

The year 2025 has been transformative for Quantum University, marking new benchmarks in academic excellence, industry partnerships, and national recognition. With its Centres of Excellence, faculty leadership, and innovation-driven initiatives, the university continues to shape the future of higher education in India.