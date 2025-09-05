Uttaranchal University shines in NIRF Ranking: 2nd in state in Pharmacy Category

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 4 Sep: Uttaranchal University registered its strong presence by securing 75th position in the country and second in the state in the Pharmacy category of NIRF ranking.

The President of the University, Jitendra Joshi, has congratulated the Director, Pharmacy, Prof Vikas Jakhmola and the teachers, employees and students of the institute on this achievement. He said that the university has scored the highest marks in the state particularly in Peer Perception and outstanding marks in the parameters like teaching-learning and resources, research and professional practice, graduation outcomes, and outreach and inclusivity. He reiterated his commitment to providing quality education and especially student-centric education. The achievements received by the university one after another in the past few days have encouraged the teachers, students, parents as well as the management of the university.

This includes, for example, Uttarakhand’s first NAAC A+ University in NAAC ranking, respectable position in UK based Times Higher Education Ranking, getting place in world class URI ranking for 4 consecutive years, country’s third most innovative institute in CII ranking and awards like Sustainability in International Circular Economy.

It is known that 594 renowned institutions of the country including Jamia Hamdard, Birla Institute of Science, Punjab University, National Institute of Pharmacy and Amrita Vidyapeeth participated in ranking in pharmacy while more than 7000 institutions are imparting education in pharmacy across the country.

Vice President of the University Ankita Joshi, Vice Chancellor Prof Dharam Buddhi, Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Rajesh Bahuguna, Executive Director Dr Abhishek Joshi, Registrar Dr Anuj Rana and Director, IQAC, Rajesh Deorari also were congratulated on this achievement.