SJVN CMD Bhupender Gupta assumes charge as CMD, NHPC

Garhwal Post Bureau

Shimla, 4 Sep: Bhupender Gupta, CMD, SJVN, today assumed charge as Chairman and Managing Director of NHPC Limited, a Schedule ‘A’ Navratna CPSE.

Prior to this appointment, Gupta was serving as Director (Technical) at THDCIL and is also holding additional charge as Chairman & Managing Director of SJVN.

Earlier, he served as Director (Technical) at Punatsangchhu Hydroelectric Project Authority in Bhutan. He has also served as Additional Chief Executive Officer in two subsidiaries of REC, namely REC Transmission Projects Co. Ltd. and REC Power Distribution Co. Ltd. He was the operational head, overseeing execution, project management, contract management and consultancy for various power projects.

Before joining REC in 2007, Bhupender Gupta worked with SJVN for 12 years contributing significantly to the planning, erection and commissioning of electro-mechanical equipment for the 1500 MW Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power Station in Himachal Pradesh. He has also worked on deputation with 1020 MW Tala Hydroelectric Power Project from 2002 to 2005.

With over 34 years of extensive experience, including 31 years in the power sector, Bhupender Gupta has expertise in planning, design, execution, contract and project management, as well as operation and management of large hydroelectric and transmission/distribution projects. With his rich experience and visionary leadership, Gupta is expected to steer the Indian Power Sector towards new heights in the development of sustainable and clean energy infrastructure.

Bhupender Gupta is a Bachelor of Engineering (Electrical) and holds an MBA in Operations Management.