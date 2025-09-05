Fresh landslide in Tharali; Pindar River floods houses

Garhwal Post Bureau

Chamoli, 4 Sep: Continuous heavy rainfall has once again plunged the Tharali region in district Chamoli into crisis, and fresh landslides have been reported. There are also reports of overflowing river waters disrupting life and threatening safety. The local residents have claimed that the situation, far from stabilising, has worsened, leaving the local families and people increasingly anxious.

Late last night, another landslide struck Sogwara village in Tharali tehsil, damaging a house and forcing the occupants to flee for their lives. While no casualties were reported, the recurring landslides and flooding have raised serious concerns about the long-term safety of the area. With river levels rising, hillsides collapsing, and the roads sinking or being swept away, the people of Tharali are facing a mounting disaster.

As per the local administration, the Tharali-Dewal motor road has been severely affected, with debris from the hills washing into the stream near Kedarbhagad, rendering the road totally blocked. The Public Works Department (PWD) has deployed JCB machines to begin clearing operations and restore vehicular movement at the earliest. In Raribaghad village and its adjoining areas, an overflowing drain has caused extensive damage, further compounding the crisis.

On the Tharali-Kotdip road, a landslide has deposited a large volume of debris behind the residential colony of the Community Health Centre (CHC). A massive boulder entered one of the residential buildings, causing structural damage to the building. Fortunately, the boulder did not roll further into the Tharali market, which lies just below, averting what could have been a major tragedy.

The Pindar River is swollen due to incessant rains. The rising waters have breached the banks and entered buildings situated along the riverfront, posing a serious threat to schools, temples, and residential houses. The situation remains precarious, with locals fearing further damage if the rains continue.

It may be recalled that Tharali had witnessed a devastating natural disaster on 23 August, when heavy rains and a landslide claimed the life of a young woman and left another person missing. The rescue operations have been continuing for several days.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had also personally visited the affected areas to assess the damage and reassure the public. With fresh landslides now hitting the region, residents are once again gripped by fear and uncertainty, as they brace for further challenges in the days ahead.