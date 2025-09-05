PPSA Governing Body meets Chief Secretary

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 4 Sep: The Governing Body of the Principal Progressive Schools’ Association (PPSA), Uttarakhand, led by Dr Prem Kashyap (National Awardee, President PPSA, Chairperson – National Conference of Principals, CBSE 2002, and former Member, Governing Body of CBSE), along with members Maj Gen Shammi Sabharwal (former GOC, Uttarakhand), Ramesh Batta (Chairman, Kasiga School), Madanjeet (Chairman, The Asian School), BP Uniyal (Chairman, Doon Bhawani International School), and Dr Abdul Qadir (Assistant Organising Secretary, PPSA), held a meeting with the Chief Secretary, Anand Bardhan, here, today.

The meeting focused on the objectives and role of PPSA in strengthening the education system of the state. The following topics were discussed in detail:

Greater cooperation and interaction among schools for overall educational growth.

Teacher training, seminars, and workshops to enhance technical and academic skills.

Recognition of outstanding contributions by teachers, principals, and scholars.

Promotion of inter-school academic, cultural, literary, games and sports, dance, drama, singing, and other co-curricular activities at district, state, and national levels.

Collaboration with government and educational authorities on quality initiatives.

Support to member schools in addressing challenges and disputes with concerned authorities.

The Chief Secretary appreciated the initiatives of PPSA, acknowledged its contribution to the education sector, and assured his cooperation in furthering these objectives.