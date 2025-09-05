Legal action sought against private survey company 

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 4 Sep: A private survey company, “P Value Analytics”, recently published a report titled NARI-2025, in which Dehradun was listed among the 10 most unsafe cities for women in the country.

Several organisations have opposed this survey. They met the SSP, Dehradun, today and said that the survey is fake and misleading. They alleged that it has been prepared on the basis of false information and is an attempt to spoil the image of Devbhoomi and Dehradun.

The organisations demanded an investigation against the survey company. They also asked for legal action against those who are trying to damage the image of the state.