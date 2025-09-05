Dhami welcomes GST rate revision, claims PM fulfilled promise

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 4 Sep: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, former finance minister Prem Chand Aggarwal, and BJP State Spokesman Suresh Joshi have welcomed the restructuring of the GST rates by the Union Government.

It may be recalled that the Modi government has announced significant relief for the common people ahead of the festive season, with the Goods and Services Tax Council reducing tax slabs in its 56th meeting. The revised rates will come into effect from 22 September, bringing sweeping changes across sectors and categories. Dhami has called the revision of rates as a historic and pro-people decision.

Commenting on the GST rate revision, Dhami observed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again demonstrated that he fulfils his commitments. He recalled that, on Independence Day, Modi had promised from the ramparts of the Red Fort to bring measures before Diwali that would ease the lives of ordinary citizens. Dhami said the change in GST slabs for over 175 products, many of them essential for farmers, students, and middle-class families, would provide meaningful relief to all the classes of the society. He reminded that several goods have been made entirely GST-free, and the benefits of this reform will begin to reach households across the country before Dussehra. He added that this step not only strengthens the country’s economic trajectory but also ensures the uplift of every section of society.

At the same time, Rishikesh MLA and former Finance Minister Prem Chand Aggarwal stated that the GST Council has simplified the tax structure by reducing it to two principal slabs of 5 percent and 18 percent. He emphasised that the decision reflects the PM’s vision and his commitment to inclusive growth. Calling it both historic and pragmatic, he said the move would directly benefit micro, small, and medium enterprises and spur employment opportunities. Agrawal highlighted that personal life insurance, which had earlier attracted 18 percent GST, is now tax-free, while all student-related products, previously taxed at 12 percent, have also been moved to the zero-tax category.