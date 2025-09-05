All departments must work in coordination to achieve development goals: Maharaj

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 4 Aug: Highlighting the development works being carried out by the Irrigation and Public Works Departments along the India–Nepal border, Cabinet Minister for Public Works, Irrigation, India–Nepal Uttarakhand River Projects, Tourism, Panchayati Raj, Rural Construction, Watershed, Religious Affairs, and Culture, Satpal Maharaj, emphasised that there must be coordination among all departments so that the government’s vision of development can be achieved within the stipulated time.

The Minister was addressing officials during a review meeting held on Thursday at the Chief Engineer’s Office, Public Works Department, Yamuna Colony, Chakrata Road. During the meeting, he reviewed works related to the Banbasa Barrage on the Sharda River, flood schemes of the Irrigation Department along the India–Nepal border, the Pancheshwar Dam, the Charchhum Bridge in Pithoragarh, the Banbasa Barrage under NHPC, as well as the under-construction bridge and dry port at Banbasa, while giving necessary directions to the officials.

Briefing the press after the meeting, Maharaj stated that a 110-metre span double-lane motor bridge at Charchhum over the Kali (Sharda) River under Dharchula Assembly of Pithoragarh district, built at a cost of Rs 32.98 crore, has been completed, and the approach road will also be completed this month. He added that construction of a 130-metre bridge at Charchhum costing Rs 3.79 crore has begun in August 2025 and will be completed by May 2026. In addition, under the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, the two-lane Tanakpur–Jauljibi motor road and other projects along the India–Nepal border have been sanctioned and are in progress.

The Minister further said that efforts are ongoing for the construction of the multipurpose Pancheshwar Dam. Preparation of its Detailed Project Report (DPR) is being carried out by WAPCOS Limited, under the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India. He mentioned that the Banbasa Barrage, built in 1928, has completed almost 100 years, and the process of constructing a new barrage has already been initiated. In Dharchula block of Pithoragarh district, two flood protection schemes on the right bank of the Kali River, costing Rs 126 crore and covering lengths of 1000 metres and 750 metres, have been completed. Other flood protection works on the river are also nearing completion.

Present during the review meeting were Rajesh Sharma, Chief Engineer, Public Works Department; Subhash Pandey, Chief Engineer, Irrigation Department; Vishal Gupta, NHAI; Mukesh Parmar, Chief Engineer, National Highways; Brijesh Basera and Javed Ansari from NHPC; Rajeev Kumar, Executive Engineer, Irrigation Department, Banbasa; along with several other departmental officials.