Speaker Bhushan felicitates 32 boxing champions of Kotdwar

Garhwal Post Bureau

Kotdwar, 4 Sep: Assembly Speaker and Kotdwar MLA Ritu Khanduri Bhushan, today, felicitated 32 boxing champions associated with the Pauri Boxing Association, at her camp office located on Mal Godam Road.

On the occasion, Ritu Khanduri Bhushan said, “The participants of Kotdwar Stadium have brought glory not only to Uttarakhand but also to the entire country by competing in various tournaments. The children have achieved this success through hard work, dedication, and discipline. If children choose sports as their future, it is indeed the right path, as sports keep them away from harmful habits like drugs and also contribute to unity and strength in society.”

It is worth noting that 32 players from Kotdwar Stadium have participated in various competitions, including Juniors State (Dehradun), School State (Pithoragarh), School State CBSE (Dehradun), Sub-Junior State (Rudrapur), Mini State Championship (Dehradun), and School Nationals (Madhya Pradesh), winning numerous medals.

During the felicitation ceremony, the children raised two key demands before the Speaker: Provision of new boxing nets, as the current ones are quite old and hinder practice, and installation of a tin shed in the stadium.

MLA Ritu Khanduri Bhushan accepted both demands and assured that the work would be completed soon.

The event was attended by Ritesh Adhikari (President, Pauri District Boxing Association), Kamal Negi (Secretary), Amit Negi (Member), Jyoti Kukreti (Joint Secretary), Sushil Rawat (Coordinator), Shyam Singh Dangi (Coach), Mahesh Negi, along with several officials, trainers, and sports enthusiasts.