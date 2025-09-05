Govt to establish old age homes in every district: Dhami

Grant for marriage of disabled doubled

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 4 Sep: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami interacted with senior citizens and disabled persons under the ‘Mukhy Sevak Samvaad’ programme organised at his official residence here today. On this occasion, he also launched a software for the Disabled Marriage Grant and the National Family Benefit schemes and, also, made an online payment of the fifth instalment of social welfare pensions for the current financial year. On the occasion, the CM announced that the government would establish old age homes in every district of the state.

During the event, Dhami announced that the incentive for marrying a disabled person would be doubled from Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000. He also declared that the income limit applicable under the disabled scholarship scheme for students from Class 1 to Class 8 would be removed, thereby expanding its reach. The CM further announced that an old age home would be set up in every district of the state with the aim of ensuring better care for senior citizens.

Addressing the gathering, Dhami welcomed the presence of senior citizens and disabled people and said that their blessings give him the energy to serve the state as its ‘Mukhy Sevak’. He said that the objective of the interaction was to directly understand the concerns and requirements of beneficiaries so that the government can take concrete steps to resolve them. Emphasising the importance of transparency and honesty, he remarked that government schemes and policies can truly succeed only when their benefits reach people at the grassroots level.

The CM said that, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, consistent efforts are being made to empower disabled persons and senior citizens across the country. He noted that it was Modi who first replaced the word viklang (handicapped) with divyang (divine-bodied), a significant step in instilling dignity and self-respect among the differently abled. He further pointed out that several key initiatives such as the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, the Accessible India Campaign, the ADIP scheme, the Deendayal Disabled Rehabilitation scheme, the Disabled Self-Reliance scheme, and the Disabled Scholarship and Pension schemes are empowering the disabled community.

Dhami said that the state government has extended support to over 96,000 disabled persons. Among them, more than 86,000 persons above the age of 18 are receiving a monthly pension of Rs 1,500, while over 8,000 disabled children under 18 are being provided with monthly assistance of Rs 700 for their care. Additionally, people disabled during agricultural work in rural areas are being given monthly assistance of Rs 1,200 under the Teelu Rauteli Pension scheme, while persons with a height of less than four feet are receiving a monthly allowance of Rs 1,200 under the Dwarf Pension scheme.

The CM also reminded that an incentive of Rs 25,000 is already being provided under the state’s Disabled Marriage Promotion scheme, and with the launch of the new software, the benefits of such initiatives will reach eligible beneficiaries with greater transparency and efficiency. He added that, yesterday, the Pradhan Mantri Divyasha Centre had been inaugurated in Dehradun, offering early intervention facilities for disabled children, and expressed the government’s commitment to setting up such centres across all districts in the near future.

Dhami also reminded that the pension is presently being transferred directly into the bank accounts of about six lakh senior citizens of the state under Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). He said the government is also strengthening the network of old age homes, with government-run facilities currently operational in Bageshwar, Chamoli and Uttarkashi. New buildings are under construction in Dehradun, Almora and Champawat, while NGOs are already managing old age homes in Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar and Nainital, among other districts.

Acknowledging the challenges posed by changing social dynamics, Dhami said the state government has enforced the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, which grants legal rights to senior citizens to demand maintenance from their children or legal heirs. He assured the elders present that the government would remain committed to their honour, safety and welfare, affirming that “your son will never let there be any shortage in your honour, safety and facilities”.

Among those present on the occasion included Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi, MLAs Khajan Das and Savita Kapoor, Dehradun Mayor Saurabh Thapliyal, Vice-President of Senior Citizens’ Welfare Council Naveen Verma, members Shanti Mehra, Secretary, Social Welfare, Sridhar Babu Adhanki, Additional Secretary Prakash Chandra, Director, Social Welfare, Chandra Singh Dharmsaktu, and Director, Tribal Welfare, Sanjay Tolia.