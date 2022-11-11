Ritu Khanduri Bhushan offers prayers at Badrinath, interacts with villagers in Mana

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 10 Nov: Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan reached Badrinath temple this morning and offered special prayers there. She sought the blessings of Badri Vishal by having darshan and offering prayers. She said she also prayed for the happiness and prosperity of the state. It was snowing lightly in Badrinath, when Bhushan reached the Badrinath Temple.

During her three-day visit to Garhwal, the Speaker reached Badrinath late in the night after attending the state foundation day programme organised in Bhararisain, last evening.

Earlier, the officials of Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee welcomed the Speaker on her reaching Badrinath Dham and presented a Tulsi garland, Prasad and Badrinath’s angavastra to her. The Speaker, while interacting with the devotees, also enquired if they had a comfortable journey and stay in Badrinath.

Later, she also visited Mana, the last village of the country and met women of the Bhutia tribe and inquired about their well being.