SBS varsity concludes 17th edition of Debating Society

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 4 Apr: The Debating Society of Sardar Bhagwan Singh University ( SBS University), Balawala, successfully concluded the 17th edition of the prestigious Sardar Gurcharan Singh Memorial National Debate Competition on Saturday.

Organized around the timely and thought-provoking theme, “The Age of Artificial Intelligence is Redefining the Meaning of Talent and Leadership”, the event witnessed enthusiastic participation from across the country. More than 80 teams registered, out of which 46 teams comprising over 100 students from various universities and institutes were shortlisted.

The event commenced with the traditional lamp-lighting ceremony, followed by the university song, which created an inspiring and dignified atmosphere. Welcoming the participants, guests, and attendees, Vice-Chancellor, Prof. (Dr.) J. Kumar expressed pride in hosting a platform that honours the legacy of Sardar Gurcharan Singh while promoting critical thinking, intellectual exchange, and healthy debate among the youth. Reflecting on the evolving education landscape, Dr. Kumar stated, “In the age of AI, talent is no longer about being a walking encyclopedia. It is about cognitive agility and curiosity. When a machine can provide the answer in seconds, the truly talented individual is the one who knows how to ask the better question. Leadership in the age of AI requires ethical stewardship, human-centric vision, and sound judgment under uncertainty.”

The inaugural session was graced by Dr. Ajay Kumar, Outstanding Scientist and Director, IRDE-DRDO, Dehradun, as the Chief Guest. In his address, he said, “In this AI-driven landscape, talent has migrated from the technical to the conceptual. We no longer need human ‘calculators’; we need human architects of thought. Modern talent is found in the ‘Three Cs’: Critical Thinking, Creativity, and Compassion. While AI can synthesize existing data, it cannot experience a ‘eureka’ moment born of lived experience. It can mimic style, but it cannot possess a soul. The talent of tomorrow lies in managing the machine, not competing with it.”

The valedictory function was graced by Dr. S. Farooq, president, Himalaya Wellness Company, as the chief guest. Congratulating the winners and participants, Farooq remarked, “We are transitioning from an age of ‘knowing’ to an age of ‘thinking’. Technical skill is the floor, but imagination is the ceiling. AI is not a replacement for human intelligence; it is a magnifying glass for human creativity.” His insightful words added valuable perspective to the discussions on imagination, innovation, and human judgment in the AI era.

Sardar Bhagwan Singh University President Prof. Gaurav Deep Singh, lauded the overwhelming national participation and congratulated the winners for their outstanding performances. He appreciated the organizing team and reaffirmed the university’s commitment to nurturing platforms for meaningful dialogue, expression, and academic excellence.

An esteemed panel of judges — Damini Puri (Summer Valley School), Poonam Gupta (Head, Engineering Services & AFLAD, CSIR-Indian Institute of Petroleum, Dehradun), and Dr. Sunil Kumar Pathak (Chief Scientist and Head, Climate Change and Data Science Division, CSIR-Indian Institute of Petroleum, Dehradun)-evaluated the participants with great care and insight.

The winners were announced during the closing ceremony. The Best Team award was presented to Vaishali Singh and Aarushi Maikuri (Sardar Bhagwan Singh University, Dehradun). In the English Category, the First Prize was shared by Vaishali Singh (Sardar Bhagwan Singh University, Dehradun) and Rajshree (Doon University), the Third Prize was secured by Aarushi Maikuri (Sardar Bhagwan Singh University, Dehradun). Ms Bhavya Pathak (Divine College of Medical Sciences) earned the consolation prize. In the Hindi Category, the First Prize was awarded to Aditya Kirti (Hindu College, University of Delhi), the Second Prize to Vidhan Malik (Lovely Professional University), and the Third Prize to Pravez Khan (Jigyasa University, Dehradun). Trophies and certificates were presented to the winners by the Chief Guest, who also appreciated the Debating Society and encouraged them to continue organizing such intellectually enriching events.

The event was attended by Registrar Dr Deepak Sahni (Registrar), Dr. Veerma Ram (Director, School of Pharmaceutical Sciences & Technology), Maneesh Arora (Dean, Student Welfare), Urmi Chaurasia (Controller of Examinations), Zorawar Singh (Manager, SBSU), faculty members, staff, and students. The proceedings concluded with a formal vote of thanks by Dr. Meghna Wadhwa, Convener of the Debating Society . The event was conducted by Neha Joshi.