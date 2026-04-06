Tula’s Institute Vice chairman briefs Governor on proposals for world class institutions in State

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 4 Apr: Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd), Governor of Uttarakhand, was paid a courtesy visit on Friday at Lok Bhavan by Raunak Jain, Vice Chairman of Tula’s Institute.

On this occasion, Jain gave a presentation before the Governor regarding the establishment of proposed world – class educational institutions in Uttarakhand. These proposed institutions will focus on: Integrated health education, modern teaching systems based on artificial intelligence (AI), and developing leadership skills among students.