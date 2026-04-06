Tula’s Institute Vice chairman briefs Governor on proposals for world class institutions in State

Garhwal Post Bureau
DEHRADUN, 4 Apr: Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd), Governor of Uttarakhand, was paid a courtesy visit on Friday at Lok Bhavan by Raunak Jain, Vice Chairman of Tula’s Institute.
On this occasion, Jain gave a presentation before the Governor regarding the establishment of proposed world–class educational institutions in Uttarakhand. These proposed institutions will focus on: Integrated health education, modern teaching systems based on artificial intelligence (AI), and developing leadership skills among students.
Lt Gen Singh stated that such innovative educational institutions would provide a new direction to the state in the fields of education, research, and employment. He added that these initiatives would help establish Uttarakhand as an important centre of education at both national and global levels.