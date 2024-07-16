Speaker seeks repair of HT lines in Bhabar area

By Our Staff Reporter

Kotdwar, 14 Jul: Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan has informed the Electricity Department about the condition of dilapidated electricity poles in her constituency and sought remedial immediate action.

Khanduri said that in many areas of Bhabar, the condition of the poles of high tension lines is in a dilapidated state, due to which there is a possibility of mishaps. She said that there are many such poles in Kishanpur, Kanvaghati, Sigaddi in Bhabar which can collapse at any time. The residents of the area have informed the officials about this many times, but no work has been done. The Speaker directed the Electricity Department, Kotdwar, to take immediate action.

Along with this, Khanduri wrote a letter to the Executive Engineer, Irrigation Department, Dugadda and expressed displeasure over the repair work on the Khoh River not being done on time. Due to lack of repair work on the canal, the people of Lalpani and Saneh area are facing a shortage of water for transplanting paddy and the farmers are doing so only with the help of tubewell and rainwater. The Speaker directed the Irrigation Department to remove the debris from the canal and complete the repair work.