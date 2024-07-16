Vardaan to plant 1 lakh saplings in state during Harela

Mahabhiyan begins from premises of HWC

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 14 July: The organisation Vardaan will plant one lakh saplings in the state during Harela month. Aa plantation campaign will run for 30 days at 30 places in the capital, Dehradun. Apart from this, this campaign of the organisation will also run in 12 other cities. This massive plantation campaign started from the premises of Himalaya Wellness Company here on Sunday.

The Chief Guest on the occasion was environmentalist and Padma Bhushan awardee Dr Anil Joshi, former Rajya Sabha MP Tarun Vijay, President of Himalaya Drug Company, Dr S Farooq, Chairman of Doon International School Group and Vardaan’s patron, Dr DS Mann and Rajendra Prasad Sati, Brigadier KG Behl (Retd), etc., started the campaign by planting apple, litchi and neem saplings. Dr Anil Joshi said that, if the environment is not taken care of now, it will be too late. The kind of heat that the Himalayan states including Uttarakhand have faced this year is an early warning alarm of a big danger to come. The initiative taken by Vardaan Sansthan on Harela should be appreciated.

Former MP Tarun Vijay said that the responsibility of environmental protection and promotion is of the entire society. All should contribute to it. While presiding over the programme, Dr S Farooq said that Vardaan Sanstha is doing a very good job of planting trees on the occasion of Harela. The organisation has prepared a well-planned plantation drive in the entire state including the capital Dehradun. He also appealed to all the people, institutions and organisations to provide support.

Vardan’s General Secretary Anil Chandola said that a 30-day-30-place plantation campaign is being run in Dehradun, under which the organisation will plant trees in one locality, colony or area every day from July 16 to August 15. He said that Doon Defense Academy, Dehradun Municipal Corporation, Forest Department, Horticulture Department and MDDA are also giving their support in the campaign.

On this occasion, a blood donation camp was also organised by the Red Cross. People were also made aware about blood donation in the camp. A large number of people participated in the event and donated blood.

On this occasion, Mohan Khatri, Vardaan Treasurer Bhopal Singh Chaudhary, Vivek Bardhwal, Sunil Dwivedi, Ashish Sharma, DC Bansal, Justice Rajesh Tandon, Colonel MK Hussain, Dr MS Ansari, Dr IP Saxena, Tarun Bhatia, Jahangir Ahmed and other environmentalists were also present.