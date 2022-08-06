SRHU partners with SDC to work on ‘Citizen Centric Issues’

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 6 Aug: ‘Citizen Centricity’, aiming at ensuring ‘sustainable development’ is critical for any society.

A MoU with the aforementioned aim was formally signed between Swami Rama Himalayan University and Social Development for Communities Foundation (SDC) on 5th August 2022.

As per the provisions of the MoU the initiative will work on ‘Citizen Centric Issues’ such as environment, health and urbanization with chief focus on research and academics and above all sustainable development.

Registrar SRHU, Dr Susheela Sharma, and founder SDC Anoop Nautiyal put ink to the MoU in the presence of VC Dr Vijay Dhasmana and Dr Rajendra Dobhal.

Elaborating upon the initiative Dr Dhasmana stated that, “Citizen centric philosophy in the context of sustainable development has always been an integral part of SRHU. Service to the citizens has always been our guiding light. We have over the years endeavored to associate with the champions for change and demonstrate excellence in delivering services that can have a positive impact on people’s lives. In doing so have hoped to boost the initiatives of the government and rebuild the trust of the general populace in public services. With the signing of this MoU we aim to better interact with the citizenry and augment six areas of collaboration.”

“Barriers in the above process such as indifferent attitude of public servants, lack of accountability, red tapism, low levels of awareness of the rights and duties of citizens and ineffective implementation of laws and rules would be dealt with in a participatory manner with chief focus on delivering services to the citizens. This is where our heart is,” Dr Dhasmana further expressed.

“We have plans to work on areas of sustainable development including climate change, waste management, circular economy, sustainable urbanization, rural development and citizen engagement,” averred Anoop Nautiyal.

“We will work to promote scientific temper and undertake social audits on citizen-significant areas. The findings from such audits will be used to aid the policy formulation process in the state of Uttarakhand. We will work together to develop technology for building social solutions. Significantly we will be working on central schemes such as Swachh Survekshan, Smart Cities Mission, Namami Gange and the like. Further we will be exploring opportunities for joint bidding for consultancy assignments as members of a consortium,” he added.