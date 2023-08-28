Srishti Lakhera honoured for her film Ek Tha Gaon, Bittu Rawat for best cinematography

By Our Staff Reporter
Dehradun, 26 Aug: Two young talents of Uttarakhand have been honoured at the 69th National Film Awards held recently. Bittu Rawat from Rudraprayag and Srishti Lakhera from Tehri have been honoured in two different categories of the 69th National Film Awards this year. In this way, two films of the state have received the prestigious National Award. The first film is ‘Pataal Tee’. ‘Pataal Tee’ is a short film that tells the story of a grandson’s struggle to fetch holy water from the Himalayas for his grandfather. The meaning of ‘Pataal Tee’ is the holy-water mentioned in the myths of the Bhotia tribe. Bittu Rawat has been awarded the Best Cinematographer Award for ‘Pataal Tee’ in the Non-Feature Film category.
Santosh Rawat is the director of the film ‘Pataal Tee’. ‘Pataal Tee’ was also screened at the Busan International Short Film Festival held earlier this year. Bittu Rawat, who received the Best Cinematographer Award in the Non-Feature Film category, had his school education at GIC Chowpata, Rudraprayag and went to Delhi to do a diploma in photography and cinematography.
The second film to be awarded at this year’s national film awards is ‘Ek Tha Gaon‘. The film ‘Ek Tha Gaon‘ has earlier made it to the India Gold category of the Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI) Film Festival. Made in Garhwali and Hindi language, this film tells the story of the Ghost Village. The film has been produced and directed by Uttarakhand’s Srishti Lakhera‘. The film ‘Ek Tha Gaon‘ has won the Best Non Feature Film award.
‘Ek Tha Gaon’, a film by Srishti Lakhera, a resident of Semla village in Kirtinagar block of Tehri district of Uttarakhand, has earlier made it to the India Gold category of the Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI) Film Festival. Made in Garhwali and Hindi language, this film tells the story of Ghost Village. Srishti‘s family lives in Rishikesh. Srishti‘s father is a paediatrician. Her father Dr KN Lakhera informed that Srishti has been working in the field of films for almost 13 years.
This film has been made on the subject of migration and the pain of migration from the hills. Seeing the pain of migration in Uttarakhand, Srishti considered bringing it on the silver screen. She informed that earlier there were 40 families living in her village and now only five to seven people are left. People had to leave the village due to some or the other compulsion. She has presented this confusion in the form of a one-hour film. There are two main characters in the film. 80 year old Leela Devi and 19 year old Kishori Golu.
