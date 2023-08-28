Srishti Lakhera honoured for her film Ek Tha Gaon, Bittu Rawat for best cinematography

honoured

Two young talents of Uttarakhand have beenat the 69th NationalAwards held recently.from Rudraprayag andfrom Tehri have beenin two different categories of the 69th NationalAwards this year. In this way, two films of the state have received the prestigious National Award. The firstis ‘Pataal Tee’. ‘Pataal Tee’ is a shortthat tells the story of a grandson’s struggle to fetch holy water from the Himalayas for his grandfather. The meaning of ‘Pataal Tee’ is the holy-water mentioned in the myths of the Bhotia tribe.has been awarded theCinematographer Award for ‘Pataal Tee’ in the Non-Featurecategory.Santoshis the director of the‘Pataal Tee’. ‘Pataal Tee’ was also screened at the Busan International ShortFestival held earlier this year., who received theCinematographer Award in the Non-Featurecategory, had his school education at GIC Chowpata, Rudraprayag and went to Delhi to do a diploma in photography andThe secondto be awarded at this year’s nationalawards is ‘‘. The‘ has earlier made it to the India Gold category of the Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI)Festival. Made in Garhwali and Hindi language, thistells the story of the Ghost Village. Thehas been produced and directed by Uttarakhand’s‘. The‘ has won theNon Featureaward.’, aby, a resident of Semla village in Kirtinagar block of Tehri district of Uttarakhand, has earlier made it to the India Gold category of the Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI)Festival. Made in Garhwali and Hindi language, thistells the story of Ghost Village.‘s family lives in Rishikesh.‘s father is a paediatrician.father Dr KNinformed thathas been working in the field of films for almost 13 years.Thishas been made on the subject of migration and the pain of migration from the hills. Seeing the pain of migration in Uttarakhand,considered bringing it on the silver screen. She informed that earlier there were 40 families living invillage and now only five to seven people are left. People had to leave the village due to some or the other compulsion. She has presented this confusion in the form of a one-hour. There are two main characters in the. 80 year old Leela Devi and 19 year old Kishori Golu.