St Jude’s School holds 28th Annual Primary Sports & PT Display

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 11 Nov: The St Jude’s Primary School Sports Day was held, here, today. The Chief Guest on the occasion was the newly appointed Principal, M Gardner.

The spectacle commenced with the Primary School march-past, followed by the Play Group’s action song – ‘Freeze Dance’, Kindergarten’s Golden Ring PT display, class 1’s rainbow umbrella drill, class 2’s flower PT drill, the much awaited Karate exhibition, and last but certainly not the least – the ‘Cowboy race’ and the ‘Sack race’.

Everyone in attendance, especially the parents, experienced an element of inherent joy, in seeing the children express themselves – rising to the occasion and putting on a joyous and highly charismatic spectacle.

Chief Guest M Gardner urged young parents to not overburden their children with studies and tuitions. “Give children your time, love and support,” she said. “Keep an open mind when it comes to careers because the world is changing rapidly.”

School Director VR Gardner proposed the Vote of Thanks. She also thanked the Coordinators, G. Kohli and Meenu Arya along with their dedicated team of teachers for putting up a spectacular function.