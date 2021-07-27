Sunstone Eduversity opens 6 new Campuses

By Our Staff Reporter

New Delhi, 22 Jul: Sunstone Eduversity has announced the launch of 6 new campuses offering UGC approved MBA & AICTE approved PGDM courses. The education start-up has partnered with Himgiri Zee University in Dehradun; Sandip University in Nashik; United Institute of Management in Greater Noida; Rathinam Group of Institutions in Coimbatore; Renaissance University in Indore, and People’s University in Bhopal. These courses comprise 15-months of practical classroom learning, followed by 9-months of paid internships with India’s leading corporate.

In addition to its breakthrough Pay After Placement (PAP) model, Sunstone also offers them 100% placement accountability.

While it stood at 8 Campus partnerships till February 2021, it has expanded its footprint to a total of 20 campuses across 16 cities, as on July 2021.

Speaking of the launch of the 6 new Campuses, Co-Founder Piyush Nangru said, “At Sunstone, our aim is to standardise Higher Education with an industry-relevant and employment-centric curriculum.”

With the clear vision of realigning MBA Programs to match the expectations of the new-age employers, Dehradun’s Himgiri Zee University’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof (Dr) Rakesh Ranjan said, “Himgiri Zee University, Dehradun, is proud to announce its partnership with Sunstone Eduversity for MBA programmes under the unique Pay After Placement (PAP) Model.”

Founded by IMT-Ghaziabad alumni Ashish Munjal and Piyush Nangru, Sunstone offers management degree programs in partnership with several colleges and private universities, throughout the country.