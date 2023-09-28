Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj inaugurates country’s 1st Cartography Museum in Mussoorie

By Sunil Sonkar

Mussoorie, 27 Sep: The newly constructed helipad at George Everest State Mussoorie was inaugurated by Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj, here, today. This helipad was dedicated to the great Indian mountaineer, Radhanath Sridhar. At the same time, the country’s first Cartography Museum was also inaugurated.

The museum is unique in that the various discoveries made by George Everest and his colleagues, and the instruments used to measure the height of Everest, are on display. Wax figures of the leading lights have also been displayed, along with their achievements.

Minister Satpal Maharaj said that tourists will be able to see the Himalayas within 9 minutes from the Mussoorie helipad and the view will be amazing. Various works done by George Everest and his associates have been displayed in the Cartography Museum, which will become a centre of attraction for the tourists.

Talking to journalists, Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj said that on the occasion of World Tourism Day, the Union Ministry of Tourism, has given the Best Tourism Village Award to Sirmauli Village in Pithoragarh, which is a matter of pride for the entire state. He said that the Prime Minister in his Mann Ki Baat constantly urges promotion of tourism, on which the Uttarakhand government is continuously working. He said that the Cartography Museum will be able to explain how the maps of the country are made and how people measured the height of India’s Everest on foot. Today, many circuits have been created by the Tourism Department. Remote villages are also being developed as Vibrant Villages. To promote tourism, Mana Village, which is the first village in the country, is also being developed from the tourism point of view. He said that Gardangli is also being revived and a Snow Leopard Centre is being built there. Today, tourists from India and abroad are also reaching the remote areas of Uttarakhand due to which people are being made economically stronger with employment generation. He said that the Pancheshwar Dam is being constructed between India and Nepal, which will form a lake of about 80 square kilometers. Along with water sports, other adventure games including paragliding would also be organised. He said that relations between Nepal and India are very good and both the countries are working to develop the border from the tourism point of view in a coordinated affair.