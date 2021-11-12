U’khand poised for high growth: Gov

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 11 Nov: Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd) participated in the 51st Conference of Governors and Lt Governors at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, today.

In his address on the occasion, he gave a brief overview of Uttarakhand’s importance and potential, its historical, cultural and religious significance. The environmental value of the state, particularly in the present context, was also mentioned.

He disclosed that, in 2017-18, the nominal GSDP growth rate was 12.86% and real GSDP rate was 7.90%. Since then the growth rate has declined a little bit due to various reasons like COVID-19, but the state is still growing at a rate more than the national average. The per capita income has grown approximately 12 times since the formation of the State and now stands at Rs 1,76,744.

“The Government of the State understands its strength and weaknesses and is making strategies and action plans accordingly for the overall development of the people and the State,” he emphasised. “Building on the high literacy rate (~ 90%), high tourism potential and horticulture potential, the State has taken measures to become ‘Atmanirbhar’ through a special tourism plan, promotion of self-employment and giving special emphasis to marketing by launching a brand for the marketing of the products of Self-Help Groups, Hilansh.”

He added that redevelopment of Kedarnath and Badrinath, Chardham All Weather Road, Rishikesh – Karnprayag and Tanakpur – Bageshwar Rail line would prove to be a game-changer for the Tourism and Economy of the State.

As during COVID-19 outbreak, the people of the State have faced hardships, both, health wise and economically, apart from Atmanirbhar Package, Income support and Ration support provided by Government of India, the Government of Uttarakhand displayed great sensitivity and decisiveness by giving, both, income support to people who lost their source of livelihood and sectoral packages tide over the present crisis, he declared. Another important factor in the recovery of the economy is free and fast immunisation against COVID-19. Uttarakhand is about to achieve 100% immunisation, he claimed. The State is poised for very high growth in terms of GSDP and prosperity for the people.